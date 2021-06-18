A serious tragedy was recorded in the Mobolaji Bank Anthony area of Ikeja in Lagos on Thursday, June 17

The disaster occurred after a gas tanker on motion exploded into large flames, injuring pedestrians

The fire also razed a lot of buildings and vehicles parked in a car park not far from the scene of the explosion

Lagos - Massive inferno from a gas tanker explosion along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja in Lagos, burnt a lot of vehicles on Thursday, June 17.

Eyewitnesses who spoke with The Nation claimed that flames from the explosion were wind-borne to parts of the Ogun State Property Investment Company (OPIC) Plaza near a well-known hotel.

The inferno, according to responders, affected building in the hotel (Photo: LASEMA Response Unit)

Source: Facebook

However, The Cable reported that with the help of Lagos fire service personnel and officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the fire was quenched about two hours after the explosion.

Persons who incurred various degrees of burns were taken to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and Burns Centre, General Hospital Gbagada.

LASEMA's director-general, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirming the incident, said:

“The fire spread to Opic plaza and affected the building and vehicles parked at the car park. Efforts to put out the fire are ongoing. All the first responders are on the ground."

