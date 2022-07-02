Operatives of Interpol have arrested a Nigerian national, James Junior Aliyu for alleged internet fraud and money laundering

Aliyu was accused of being a part of an internet scan that defrauded American citizens of over N4 billion

He was said to have been coordinating the scam from South Africa where he was arrested and arraigned before a magistrate court for extradition

South Africa, Johannesburg - A South African-based Nigerian, James Junior Aliyu has been nabbed by operatives of Interpol for allegedly defrauding United States citizens of millions of dollars right from South Africa.

The Guardian newspaper on Saturday, July 1 reported that the 28-year-old Nigerian national was accused of being an accomplice of an internet scam and money laundering worth over R192 million (about ₦4,782,378,061).

The accused, Mr. Aliyu was arraigned before a magistrate while Interpol prayed for extradition of the accused to the United States. Photo: Fred Dufour

Source: Getty Images

As gathered by Legit.ng, after a series of operations and tailing, operatives of Interpol were able to track Aliyu down to an upmarket estate in Sandton, Johannesburg on Wednesday, June 29 where he was nabbed.

The accused was later arraigned before a magistrate at Randburg on the same day of his arrest by operatives of Interpol.

SA police confirm Interpol operation

Reacting to the development, the SA Police Service spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe confirmed the arrest stating that the arrest of Mr Aliyu was done on the premise of a widespread investigation involving law enforcement authorities from South Africa and the United States of America

Meanwhile, Interpol has filed for the extradition of Mr Aliyu to the United States for further adjudication as it is where most of the alleged victims reside.

However, the Magistrate in Randburg adjourned his case until Tuesday, July 5 for further hearing.

Source: Legit.ng