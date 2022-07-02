The Anambra state government is initiating a new digital revenue collection system which commenced on the first day of July 2022

The reformed digital revenue collection system was designed to cut-down heavy taxation in the state

The system is also geared towards shutting down the loopholes and illegal windows through which the funds meant for the development of the state are looted

Awka - Anambra governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma, Soludo, on Wednesday, June 29 hosted stakeholders of private sector transportation and market unions leaders in the state.

The governor interacted with the stakeholders on the state's new digital revenue collection system which commences on the first day of July 2022.

Governor Soludo noted that the loopholes and illegal windows through which Anambra funds are diverted will be stopped. Photo credit: Anambra state government

Recall that Anambra state had in June announced the commencement of biometrics enumeration and registration of all transport companies, organisations, and operators in the state, in conjunction with OneID, a subsidiary of Appmart integrated limited.

Speaking during the interactive session, Governor Soludo said the reformed digital revenue collection system was designed to cut-down heavy taxation as well as shut down the loopholes and illegal windows through which the funds meant for the development of the state are siphoned into private pockets and enterprises.

He, therefore, announced the prohibition of proxy collection of government revenue by agents, unions, and individuals.

He explained that his administration has deployed state-of-the-art technology for biometric identification of citizens and multi-channel payment options to adequately transit to the new regime of administration of revenue in the informal sector in the state.

At the event, the duo of the state commissioner for transport and the chairman of the Anambra Board of Internal Revenue; Mrs. Pat Igwebuike and Mr. Richard Madiebo respectively, took out time to give a vivid explanation of the new system of revenue collection to the union leaders.

They maintained that the new approach would simplify procedures, reduce the compliance burden on taxpayers, and accelerate an efficient, streamlined and transparent collection of revenue in the state.

Some of the union leaders who spoke at length eulogized the governor and his new system and style of governance which they said, would fast-track the development of the state.

They stressed that their members have long been sensitized on the importance of tax payment as and when due, stressing that they would support the governor in his new system of governance geared towards making Anambra a more livable and prosperous homeland.

