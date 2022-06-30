In an effort channelled toward curbing the growing menace of cybercrime in the country, a non-profit organisation, Tekisite, is organising a summit on how digital skills can harness human productivity and bridge the gaps created by unemployment across the country.

The event, which is holding on Friday, July 1, at Ogun Tech Hub, Abeokuta Ogun state capital, is marking the end of a two-week extensive training of youths in the southwest state on various in-demand tech skills.

In a similar fold, the summit is expected to "provide an opportunity for sharing of ideas and making meaningful connections within the digital ecosystem", according to the organisers.

Tekisite offers opportunities in the digital and tech sector to youths amid the biting realities of unemployment in the country.

Tech a new oil

Lamenting the high rate of sundry crimes among the youth amid biting realities of unemployment, Tekisite founder Abass Oyeyemi stated that it is imperative that the "industries’ stakeholders debate best practices and necessary actions for the digital economy" in job provision.

He said the NGO is concerned about how the door of endless opportunities can be opened to a lot of youths via the tech sector in order to improve the economy.

“The Tekisite Summit seeks to bring together professionals from different areas of tech who would educate the public on some issues in the tech sector.

The Tekisite Summit also aims to educate the public on dangers of social vices such as internet fraud and its dangers to the society,” he told Legit.ng.

Top players in private and public sectors expected

Accomplished individuals in the public and private sector including music and media executive Jide Taiwo, Legit.ng's head of human interest and diaspora news Rahaman Abiola are expected to speak at the event.

Others are Bola Onifade, Kayode Adegbola, Olaniran Monsur, Kayode Olaniyan, Adefemi Akinsanya, Biola Odetola and Ayokanmi Oyeyemi.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Legit.ng reported that a youth advocacy group called for a solid voice against the spreading menace of fraud, money rituals and other quick-money syndromes in the society.

Speaking against the backdrop of immorality and rampant fetish behaviours among young people, the group warned parents to keep eyes on friends their wards are keeping.

It also lamented the impact of social media and the deafening silence of society on the current ritual trends.

