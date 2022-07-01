Emerging reports have confirmed that the Nigerian Labour Congress has resolved to stage a nationwide protest amid the federal government’s failure to meet the demands of some labour unions in the country, Vanguard newspaper reported.

It will be recalled that some major labour unions in the country like the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists., (NAAT) have all been on strike for months.

The leadership of the NLC says it will embark on a three-day warning strike if the government fails to reach an agreement with ASUU, NASU, and others. Photo: NLC

Source: Twitter

As gathered by Legit.ng, the decision of the NLC to embark on a protest was forced after the conclusion of the National Executive Council (NEC) on Thursday, June 30 after negotiations to reach an agreement with ASUU ended in a stalemate.

However, information from the NLC block also revealed that the union will embark on a three-day warning strike if the federal government fails to reach a compromise with the affected union.

A source revealed that a meeting will be held later today, Friday, July 1 by four university unions in a bid to reach a similar accord with the NLC.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

While speaking on the current development at the NEC meeting, the NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba said, the one-day nationwide protest would be to compel the Federal Government to resolve issues with the unions in the education sector immediately.

Wabba also disclosed that prior to the recent development, the NLC had written to President Muhammadu Buhari seeking a meeting with him in other to reach a compromise.

He said:

“We demanded that the meeting should be chaired either by the Secretary of Government of the Federation (SGF) or the Chief of Staff to the President, for this issue to be resolved once and for all.

“That meeting was called, but from the reports that I have been receiving from all the unions in the education sector, we have found out that progress has not been made.

“The timeline of three weeks that was given to that committees for all reports to be turned in and for government to be able to make the decision, that has not taken place.”

Source: Legit.ng