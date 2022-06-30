No fewer than 51 passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train are still in the den of the kidnappers despite frantic efforts

Their families recently visited the House of Representatives and demanded the safe release of their loved ones who are not 'well' healthy

Following their demands, the lawmakers has however promised to intervene as the families are seeking President Muhammadu Buhari's assistance noting the victims' health is at stake

The families of the kidnapped victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train want more pressure to be placed on President Muhammadu Buhari’s government in order to fast-track the release of their loved ones.

The families made the demand as they visited the House of Representatives for intervention on the release of the remaining 51 in the kidnappers’ den, PM News report.

About ten members of the families of the kidnapped victims visited the lawmakers who moved a motion for their release in Abuja.

Families of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack victims visit lawmakers. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Members of the families of the victims visit National Assembly, make fresh plea

Mr Aminu Othman, a member of the families of the victims, said that the families were in the National Assembly to commend the effort of the lawmakers at ensuring the release of their loved ones, Vanguard added.

He noted that the families would continue to plead with the lawmakers at ensuring the release of the kidnapped victims, adding that one of the victims was shot dead on June 28.

He said:

“One of our family in captivity has been shot based on the information from the negotiator. We are here to meet the lawmakers to put more pressure on the Federal Government to fasten the release of our people.”

Lawmaker reacts

Responding, Rep. Bamidele Salam (PDP-Osun) said that the House had earlier moved a motion urging the federal government to do more to facilitate the release of kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train victims.

Bamidele, while expressing sympathy, said:

"We know how it can be to have children of ages two in captivity, we even have some who are diabetic.”

Rep. Mansoro Mansur (PDP-Bauchi) said that the families of the victims had recounted the ordeal of the victims in captivity, adding that the lawmakers are disturbed by the information from the victims.

