Lagos - A southwest group, the Aare-Ona-Kakanfo-in-council, has thrown its weight behind the directive of the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle. He asked the citizens to get guns for self-defence against bandits.

The governor also asked the state commissioner of police to issue licences to qualified citizens willing to obtain guns to defend themselves.

The group, in a statement signed by the Gbonka Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Gboyega Adejumo, on Tuesday, June 28, sent to legit.ng, urged the southwest governors to follow a similar step.

The traditional chiefs maintained that the southwest would henceforth not tolerate the terrorists parading themselves as bandits and kidnappers while killing people.

"Zamfara state governor has literally opened the eyes of other governors across the country. Taking up arms in self-defence is a global practice that should be encouraged, once it is backed by the law for it to serve its purposes.

The council praised the Lagos government for its ban on Okada in some parts of the state

Aare Ona Kakanfo council urged southwest governors to allow its security to join Amotekun

In the same vein, the group urged the southwest governors to allow the southwest security stakeholders group (SSSG) to be part of Amotekun's operation for residents' safety in the region.

They posited that security is a local issue. Therefore, the best way to curb the spate of insecurity is to strengthen the security network.

The council referred to the killing of worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state, on June 5, stating that if worshippers were armed, they would have defended themselves.

