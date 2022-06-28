The Federal Government, through the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, is investigating the breach of the data privacy of David Nwamina, a young Nigerian at the centre of an allegation of organ harvest against a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

The development came the pictures of Nwamina’s passport appeared online.

David was alleged to have been trafficked to the United Kingdom for organ harvest by Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice.

The couple was arraigned at the Uxbridge Magistrate Court in London on charges of conspiracy and organ harvest last week.

The NDPB also said it was investigating the breach of the data privacy of Sonia Ekweremadu, the daughter of the Ekweremadus.

The National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, NDPB, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, ordered an investigation into the breach, according to a statement issued by the bureau on Monday.

The statement read in part, “The National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, has ordered an investigation into the use and public circulation of the personal data allegedly belonging to Nwamini David and Sonia Ekweremadu in the ongoing case of organ transplant pending before a British Court.

“The bureau notes with concern that certain sensitive personal data purportedly belonging to the two Nigerian citizens (complainant and patient) in this case are being processed by data controllers – particularly media organization – without regard to the implications under the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation 2019.

“NDPR prohibits the processing of personal data without the informed consent or other lawful bases known to law.”

The bureau further warned all data controllers and persons to stop sharing such private data, which can attract the consequences of using anyone’s data in violation of NDPR.

