The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, has ordered the immediate retirement of ‘disgruntled’ officers and men of the Nigerian military

According to reports, the decision was made known via a memo dated Sunday, May 26 with the title Retirement of Disgruntled and Unmotivated Personnel

The DHQ said the mass retirement was on the premise of military officers who have been found wanting for unethical behaviours and acts of gross misconduct

FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have confirmed that there will be a massive clear-out in the Nigerian military (Navy, Airforce and Army) in the coming days due to divided loyalty or disgruntled or unmotivated attribute of some personnel.

As reported by Daily Trust newspaper, the military made this known via a memo signed by the Chief of Defence Administration at the Defence Headquarters, Rear Admiral Muhammed Nagenu, who accented to it on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor.

The memo for dismissal of disgruntled military officers was signed by Rear Admiral Muhammed Nagenu, on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor. Photo: DHQ

The memo reads:

“In view of the above, deployments of such personnel do not benefit the Services and are in fact counter-productive.

“Consequently, on the identification of disgruntled or unmotivated personnel, Services are advised to take steps to compulsorily discharge or retire such personnel in line with extant laws.”

PRNigeria in its report confirmed that the memo was also directed to the leadership of the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force.

According to the online newspaper, the memo was dated Sunday, May 26 with the title: “Retirement of Disgruntled and Unmotivated Personnel’.

Confirming the content of the memo, the Director, Defence Information, Maj. Gen. Jimmy Akpor stated that the memo was issued on the premise of instilling discipline in the system.

As gathered by Legit.ng, he stated that the decision was not targeted at any individual, rather it was a decision that underwent careful process before reaching a final conclusion.

He said:

“Be assured that the Nigerian Military is a self-regulating organisation that holds tenaciously to the best practices of administration. The so-called memo is saying the obvious as even civil organisations would not maintain disgruntled elements.”

