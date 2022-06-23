New reports claim that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) might likely lose additional 20 senators

New reports claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) might likely lose its majority in the Senate.

This follows the report that no fewer than 20 APC senators have concluded plans to defect from the party.

The senators are reportedly eyeing the Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party and others.

New reports claim that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) might likely lose additional 20 senators.

The parliamentarians are aggrieved after losing their return tickets to the National Assembly during the party primaries.

Currently, the five minority parties in the upper chamber have 43 senators with the PDP boasting 39 senators, while the Young Peoples Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance, Labour Party and the New Nigeria People’s Party have four senators.

Punch Newspaper reports that a lawmaker who spoke on the condition of anonymity, stated that the party chairman had to come down to the National Assembly to dissuade the senators from defecting from the ruling APC.

The lawmaker was quoted to have said:

“The party chairman came to have a meeting with the APC senators because he said that they learnt through intelligence that not lesser than 20 more senators were planning to defect to other parties within the next one week.

“The chairman asked each of the aggrieved senators to lay bare their grievances which we all did one after the other. Having heard our problems, the chairman instructed that we put them into writing.”

22 APC Senators planning to defect to PDP, Fani Kayode raises alarm

In another report, twenty-two more senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are planning to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a former minister of aviation and chieftain of the party, Femi Fani-Kayode has said.

He stated that the planned defection is because the senators were denied the party’s ticket to contest the 2023 elections.

Expressing worry over the mass defections in the party, Fani-Kayode in a tweet on Wednesday said something must be done to prevent it.

