Kaduna state - Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, has urged Nigerians to register for their permanent voter’s card to change Nigeria's narratives in the 2023 elections.

Gumi made the call on Monday, June 10, stating that no one should complain about bad governance if he or she fails to vote in the 2023 elections.

Sheikh Gumi speaking to press

Source: Facebook

Leadership reports that Gumi made the call on his verified Facebook page after re-registering for his lost voter card.

Gumi calls for extension of PVC registration

The cleric also urged the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the voter registration exercise for the benefits of people in rural areas and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

In his message, Gumi stated that no Nigerian should be disenfranchised.

“Alhamdulillahi I’ve just re-register for my lost Voter’s ID.

“With ten days to go, I sincerely hope INEC would reconsider extending the registration to especially cover the rural areas and IDPs. No eligible Nigerian should be disenfranchised as much as possible.

“Your vote is your power to change the situation. If you refuse to vote, then complain no more to anyone. May Allah protect us all. Amin.”

Popular Islamic cleric advices FG on best approach to treat bandits, herders

Legit.ng reports that Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has said that it is important for the Nigerian government to treat herders better.

The cleric urged the government to extend the same kind of treatment it gave to Niger Delta militants to herders and aggrieved groups across the country.

According to Gumi, these aggrieved groups are disrupting the agricultural system in Nigeria which forms the major backbone of the country's economy.

Abuja-Kaduna train attack: What FG should do to secure release of abducted passengers, Gumi reveals

Dr Ahmad Abubakar Gumi has asked the federal government to pay ransom for the freedom of the 62 abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train.

According to Gumi, the abductors should be given what they want and afterwards, the government can mete deal with them.

The renowned scholar gave this advice while reacting to the huge amount of money politicians are dishing out for presidential and nomination forms ahead of the 2023 elections.

