Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has said that it is important for the Nigerian government to treat herders better

The cleric urged the government to extend the same kind of treatment it gave to Niger Delta militants to herders and aggrieved groups across the country

According to Gumi, these aggrieved groups are disrupting the agricultural system in Nigeria which forms the major backbone of the country's economy

One of Nigeria's controversial Islamic clerics, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi on Wednesday, June 1, called on the Federal Government to treat Fulani herders and other aggrieved groups across Nigeria as it did with the Niger Delta militants.

Daily Trust reports that Gumi while speaking at the Pastoralists and Fulbe Security Conference which took place in Abuja, the Nigerian government should focus more attention on herders and other aggrieved groups to enable FG to hear them out.

The event themed ‘Exploring the contemporary security challenges facing pastoralists and Fulbe in Nigeria’ was jointly organised by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and the Northern Consensus Movement (NCM).

For the cleric, it is expected that government handle the grievances of these groups as it did with the aggrieved members of the Niger Delta militant youths when they were vandalising pipelines in the region.

His words:

“What I expect from the government is nothing less than what it did when the Niger Delta youths were vandalising the economy.

“These people are also disturbing the Nigerian agriculture which is the backbone of the national economy."

“I think the government needs to be more proactive. They need attention. The least they need is the ministry of nomadic affairs that will look into their affairs.”

