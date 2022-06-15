There is a growing crisis in the aviation sector at the moment with the inflation in airline fuel and ticket

No fewer than three airlines have confirmed to shutdown in due time as a result of the unending crisis in the aviation sector

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) said the federal government has sent interventions but yet the problem still persists

FCT, Abuja - The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has hinted that operations of airline in the country is heading for an imminent lockdown following the reoccurring crisis of aviation fuel known as Jet A1.

According to a report by the DailyTrust newspaper, the leadership of the AON hinted that three airlines are on the verge of shutting down due to the crisis.

Three airlines to shutdown soon - AON

Vice-President of AON, Mr. Allen Onyeho disclosed this development on Wednesday, June 15 but did not mention the three airlines stating that jet fuel has risen to its highest of N714 per litre, Legit.ng gathered.

While speaking at an ongoing Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) National Aviation Conference (FNAC) in Abuja, Onyema disclosed that the naira to dollar ratings also contributed to the crisis.

He said the federal government had intervened in the crisis by approving 10,000 metric tonnes of aviation fuel but claimed that there has been no access to it.

How jet fuel increased from N200/Ltr to N700/Ltr in 16 months

Onyema further disclosed that the crisis had reached a critical stage compared to 16 months back when jet fuel cost just N200 per litre as against the current N700 per litre.

He said:

“That is why we ran to the government and the Federal Government has given us about 10,000 metric tonnes of fuel at the cost of N580 per litre in Lagos and about N607 per litre outside Lagos.

“This is not the only issue. Since the COVID-19 crisis, most airlines all over the world, including Nigeria have not recovered from COVID-19, except those whose countries have injected so much funds to assist them. This is nobody’s fault. It just happened. The government has tried its best by giving us this aviation fuel. This aviation fuel can take airlines out, not only in Nigeria but everywhere in the world.

“Some airlines outside Nigeria have closed down because of the effects of rising aviation fuel. If these things are not addressed in Nigeria, it can affect the bottom-line of all airlines in Nigeria.

“We have come to realise that there is little or nothing the committee set up can do because this is as a result of foreign exchange and the price of oil all over the world now. The fuel marketers will sell according to what they are paying. The cost of aviation fuel has increased, even in London and every other country. Our own is worse because of the increase in foreign exchange.”

