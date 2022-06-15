Catholic Bishop of Sokoto state, Bishop Matthew Kukah, has warned politicians ahead of the Ekiti state governorship election scheduled for Saturday, June 18

Bishop Kukah said political players will he held responsible should any violence broke up during the election

The cleric commends the people of Ekiti state for their peaceful conduct so far ahead of the election

Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto has urged political parties and their supporters to play by the rules in the Ekiti state governorship election on Saturday, June 18.

The cleric made the call on Wednesday June 15, while featuring on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

Bishop Matthew Kukah speaking on national issue

Source: Twitter

Kukah said the National Peace Committee (NPC), which he is a convener, will ensure peaceful conduct as the people of the state go to the polls on Saturday.

He stated that the committee was created in 2015 to douse the tension among Nigerians in the build up to the general elections.

I am here on behalf of the Peace Committee largely to support INEC and encourage the key actors. Only the living can benefit from the processes of democracy,

We want to ensure that people play the game according to the rules. We are here to extend the good voices of Nigerians and to let the people of Ekiti know that Nigerians are solidly behind them.”

The bishop praised the people of Ekiti state for the peaceful conduct so far.

However, he warned that the political actors will be held responsible if any violence is recorded during the course of the election.

Bishop Kukah expressed confidence in INEC ahead of Ekiti governorship election

He later expressed his confidence in the ability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free and fair elections in the state.

The actors themselves will have to live with the consequences of the violence they trigger if it is established that particular actors were responsible for a particular outcome.

We have been on this for a very long time. What do you do? How do you penalise actors who seem to be involved in instigating violence during elections?” he added.

