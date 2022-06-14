Innovative solar electricity company WiSolar says it is planning to provide prepaid electricity plans to over 1000 Nigerian homes.

This plan is in line with WiSolar’s plan to launch its mobile app that will enable users to buy pre-paid solar electricity units.

With the pre-paid solar electricity app, developers and homeowners can also earn commissions from the purchase of solar electricity units

Popular founder and CEO of solar electricity company WiSolar, Tonye Irims has revealed that his company plans to offer prepaid electricity plans to more than 1000 homes across Nigeria.

This was made known in an exclusive chat.

The deployment of pre-paid solar electricity is in partnership with New Frontier Developments Nigeria.

The deployment of pre-paid solar electricity plans to homes in Nigeria comes along with the company’s plan to launch its pre-paid solar electricity app which is scheduled to launch any moment from now.

According to Irims, his company is passionate about the drive to make green digital utility service provision a pan-African affair and ensure that Africans adopt the use and shift to the use of green energy.

Speaking on the soon-to-be-launched app, Tonye Irims said:

"We believe the launch of the Mobile App for Prepaid Solar electricity units is a game-changer for the drive towards clean energy adoption across Africa and we are immensely proud of what we are set to launch. Upon launch, users will be able to seamlessly purchase prepaid electricity units just the way data is purchased.

We look forward to partnering with developers and merchant partners as we roll out the app which will be available for download on all app stores and WiSolar website."

WiSolar to launch solar electric app

According to him, with the company's soon-to-be-released prepaid solar electricity app, a whole lot of possibilities will be born.

First, with the app, users will be able to purchase solar electricity units with the app on a prepaid basis in a simple manner and as easy as topping up airtime.

Secondly, the app will allow residential developers and property owners to earn commissions on solar tariffs.

On how to use it, he says all interested users need to do once the app is launched is to simply download, register and go ahead to buy prepaid solar electricity units.

He also revealed that residential developers as well as merchant partners can withdraw commissions on prepaid purchases from their wallets straight into their bank accounts

Solar electricity electricians, users, and the general public too can also enroll on the platform in order to sell the pre-paid packages and earn decent commissions as side hustles.

Tonye Irims declares massive jobs in solar industry

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that the young CEO, Tonye Irims has declared massive job opportunities for young Africans generally and Nigerians specifically in the solar electricity business.

The alumnus of the University of Port Harcourt and Imperial College London said he intends to boost human capacity in the country.

He said he wants to embark on a mission to empower 1000 young individuals to become solar engineers as his company aims to expand across Africa.

