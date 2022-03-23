With the reoccurring increase of unemployment in Nigeria, citizens have resorted to innovation, and entrepreneurship as a lasting solution

Similarly, with the emergence of innovative startups in the tech industry, fintech industry, and agriculture, young Nigerians have been able to get employment

These start-ups have also played a major role in the financial growth of the Nigerian economy and also fostered the digital economy

Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of WiSolar, a solar electricity company based in South Africa, has revealed that there are tons of massive job opportunities for young Africans generally and Nigerians specifically in the solar electricity business.

Legit.ng regional reporter, Wale Ameen reports that the Nigerian-born CEO is an alumnus of the University of Port Harcourt and Imperial College London.

Tonye Irims says his empowerment program is a gender-balanced initiative that encourages the inclusion of women. Photo Credit: (Tonye Irims)

Source: Facebook

The entrepreneur made the assertion while revealing that his company has also embarked on a mission to empower 1000 young individuals to become solar engineers as his company aims to expand across Africa.

Citing a recent report by Bloomberg which stated that the rate of joblessness in South Africa among youths has remained at more than 20% for about two decades, along with the general unemployment rate across the continent, he says if not addressed, it could spell doom for the continent.

According to him, the goal to empower 1000 young individuals to become solar engineers is his own company's way of playing a part in the reduction of unemployment amongst youths across the continent.

He said:

"At WiSolar, highly trained solar engineers play critical roles in the kind of users’ experience we create for our customer base in South Africa. To achieve our goals through them, we need to provide them with employable skills that extend beyond our company.

"So, as you can see, we don’t just want them to be useful to WiSolar alone. If that’s the case, our role in dealing with South Africa’s growing unemployment rate is defeated. We want to nurture their skills and experience such that when they choose to move on, they won’t return to being redundant."

WiSolar says empowerment is equal gender-based

Speaking further, he said this drive isn't just for male engineers but for both genders. Gender inclusion, according to him, is the foundation of the mission, and anyone is pre-qualified as long as their interests and preferences match up with the available opportunity.

Tonye revealed that there is a big gap between theoretical and practical knowledge of solar engineering, but states that with the right motivation and exposure, any determined individual will make a good career out of the profession.

He said:

"Ultimately, creating new jobs will enhance a social environment free from depression, suicide, crime, and alcohol abuse that prolonged unemployment promotes."

Tonye Irim's company WiSolar is a pan-African clean alternative energy company providing business and residential prepaid solar electrification to South Africans.

It is presently the largest residential solar electricity company in South Africa with solar installers and channel partners in every province of South Africa. It was also listed by Futurology as one of the 15 Most Innovative Johannesburg Based Renewable Energy Companies and Startups.

