Nigeria's electoral body, INEC has taken a big step to ensure more Nigerians participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration

In a bid to tackle the congestion at the CVR centres in the southeastern region of the country, INEC deployed about 209 machines as Nigerians show interest in the exercise

Festus Okoye, the INEC national commissioner and chairman, made this disclosure through a statement issued on Saturday, June 11

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deployed additional 209 voter enrollment machines to Lagos and Kano states as well as the five southeastern states to ease congestion at the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) centres.

INEC national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye, said this in a statement, on Saturday, June 11.

Okoye noted that INEC received reports from states indicating an unprecedented surge in the number of citizens that wished to register as voters and the challenges they faced across the country.

The rise of registrants in south-east states, Lagos, Kano

According to him, reports indicated that in some states, the sudden turnout of prospective registrants was overwhelming.

Okoye said:

“Consequently, the commission convened an urgent meeting with all the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Thursday, to review the situation so that eligible Nigerians who wish to register are able to do so.

“The necessity to urgently deploy more voter enrollment machines to ease the congestion at the registration centres was identified as a priority.

“In response, the commission has immediately released additional 209 machines deployed mainly to the five South Eastern states, Lagos and Kano where the pressure is most acute.”

He said that the commission will monitor the situation over the next few days and thereafter will meet to review the progress of the exercise.

INEC appeals to citizens

While appealing for patience and understanding of all citizens, he also said that every step would be taken and all options would be explored to ensure that eligible Nigerians were given the opportunity to register as voters.

He said:

“Every Nigerian who is 18 years of age and above has the constitutional right to register and vote in any part of the country he/she resides without let or hindrance.”

Okoye said the sudden surge was an affirmation of the increasing confidence Nigerians have in INEC electoral process and that the commission would continue to ensure that the confidence was sustained.

