Unknown gunmen have struck again in Anambra state, killing Emeka Alaehobi, a youth leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

Alaehobi was reportedly killed by the criminals in Utuh, a community in Nnewi south LGA on Saturday, June 11

The latest incident is coming weeks after Okechukwu Okoye, the lawmaker representing Governor Charles Soludo’s state constituency in Anambra House of Assembly was killed

Utuh, Anambra state - Gunmen have killed Emeka Alaehobi, a youth leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in Anambra state.

Alaehobi was said to have been killed in Utuh, a community in Nnewi south LGA on Saturday, June 11, TheCable reported.

It was gathered that the youth leader was reportedly abducted on Thursday, June 9, after gunmen raided his residence in Ukpor community.

His lifeless body was said to have been found at a junction in Utuh, a few kilometres from Ukpor, where he was kidnapped.

Anambra killing: Police confirm incident

Tochukwu Ikenga, police spokesperson in Anambra, has reportedly confirmed the development.

He was quoted as saying:

“The corpse has been removed by some persons we were yet to identify, before our operatives got to the scene.

“Further enquiries made by our operatives from an eyewitness in the area, later identified the victim as one Emeka Alaehobi who was abducted on 9/6/2022 from his residence at Ukpor, Nnewi south.”

The police spokesperson said operatives are on the trail of the attackers, adding that the perpetrators will be made to face justice.

Unknown gunmen behead lawmaker representing Soludo’s LGA

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that unknown gunmen be*headed Okechukwu Okoye, the lawmaker representing Governor Charles Soludo’s state constituency in Anambra House of Assembly.

Okoye, who represented Aguata 2 Constituency in the state, was abducted alongside his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, on Sunday, May 15 along Aguluzigbo road, Anaocha local government area of the state.

His head was said to have been dumped at a motor park in Amichi, a community in Nnewi South local government area of the state on Saturday, May 21 six days after he was abducted.

