Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has called on all the people of southeast to support the All Progressive Congress (APC) and vote for the party's presidential candidate in the forthcoming general election.

The governor made this call in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, June 10.

Uzodimma who praised President Muhammadu Buhari for overseeing such a credible primary id the time has come for party members to close ranks and ensure that the party's presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is elected by Nigerians in 2023.

He said:

On behalf of the Government and good people of Imo state, I heartily congratulate His Excellency the Former Governor of Lagos State Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Jagaban Borgu on his victory at the just concluded Presidential primaries and his emergence as the Flag bearer and Presidential candidate of our great party the ruling All progressives congress for the Forthcoming 2023 Presidential Elections.

By this Victory, our great party has once again demonstrated to Nigerians that the APC is dedicated and committed to the tenets of democracy and upholding all democratic principles by conducting a free, fair and credible primaries that brought in His Excellency Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

This victory has also reiterated and demonstrated the strength, tenacity, experience, credibility and integrity of our Flag bearer Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu who is one of the founding members of our great party, and no doubt his huge support and contributions to the growth and development of our party the APC and the Nation’s democracy over the years cannot be overemphasized.

With this Victory, we are confident that the APC will definitely cruise to victory in the 2023 Presidential elections and other elections at all levels. I therefore call on all our party supporters in Imo state, South east and across the country to come together irrespective differences and support His Excellency Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to emerge the next President of our dear country as his wealth of experience, doggedness and sincerity of purpose is needed to move our country forward at this time.

I will also want to use this medium to congratulate our dear President, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR who has always shown great leadership qualities in all situations. We are glad that you are exciting strong and handing over to a worthy successor who will continue your good works for our dear country.

To the APC National working committee led by our amiable Chairman Senator Abdulahi Adamu, thank you for creating a level playing ground at the primaries and also thank you for all the support given to see that our party conducted one of the most credible, free and fair Presidential primaries in the history of our party and in the country.

In my capacity as the Chairman of the APC Special convention and Presidential Primaries 2022, I want to call on my brothers who were aspirants during the presidential primaries to close ranks, the primary election is over and a winner has emerged, now is time to work together to support our flag bearer to win the 2023 Presidential elections.

Source: Legit.ng