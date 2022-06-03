Residents of the Federal Capital Territory have been called upon to ensure they work with security agencies to secure all areas

The call was made by the minister of the FCT on Thursday, June 2, at the weekly ministerial briefing in Abuja

According to Mohammed Bello, all the very important people aiding and abating criminals in the country should be arrested and prosecuted

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello on Thursday, June 2, called for the arrest of all politicians and top individuals who solicit bail for arrested criminals across the country.

The Nation reports that Bello while speaking at the weekly ministerial briefings organised by the Presidential Communication Team urged security agencies to play their role in keeping the FCT metropolis safe and free of all forms of crimes.

The minister urged residents of the FCT to work with security agencies to secure the areas. Photo: Mohammed Bello

Source: Twitter

The minister noted that his administration is focused on ensuring the FCT revenue generation surpasses that of Lagos state in less than no time.

FCT's annual internally generated revenue

According to Bello, Abuja, the FCT city generates more than N200 billion annually and that he one of the key reasons the town must be protected and residents feel free at all times.

He further appealed to FCT residents to aid the security agencies and the administration by exposing every individual involved in freeing criminals in the city.

Source: Legit.ng