Women affairs minister Pauline Tallen has been appointed by the UN to head its committee on Prevention of Genocide and Atrocity

Tallen is to supervise a new analysis on atrocities and genocide that reflect the perspective of women on conflict prevention

The appointment was announced on Thursday, June 2, by Alice Nderitu, the special adviser to the UN secretary-general on Prevention of Genocide

Abuja - The minister of women affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has been appointed by the United Nations (UN)'s Office on Prevention of Genocide to head a Global Committee on Prevention of Genocide and Atrocity from the perspective of female folks.

Tallen's appointment was made public on Thursday, June 2, by Alice Nderitu, the special adviser to the UN secretary-general on Prevention of Genocide during a courtesy visit to Abuja, PM News reports.

The new appointment was made known on Thursday, June 2 (Photo: @PaulineKTallen)

Source: Twitter

According to Nderitu, the committee to be chaired by Tallen is expected to develop a framework of analysis on atrocities and genocide that portray the perspective of women in conflict prevention, since the existing one does not reflect women-related issues.

She noted:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“There are situations where there is clear intent to destroy whole ethnic, racial and religious communities.

“The question we are asking is, what should be the solution against that intent? What should we do if we see that violence that is happening that bears that kind of character.

“That is why I have come to seek the minister’s leadership because in July, we are convening very eminent women from around the world who work in peace building; women who have been signatories to peace agreements, whose character can be seen in their countries constitutions, decisions that have been made in ending war..."

Despite attending valedictory session organised by Buhari, minister retains seat, drops Senatorial ambition

Recall that Tallen on Monday, May 16, announced that she has pulled out from the 2023 senatorial race.

In her statement on Monday, Tallen noted that her decision was voluntary and answers to the yearnings of women and other well-meaning Nigerians.

She said:

“With profound gratitude and great humility, I have decided to voluntarily step down from the senatorial race sequel to the yearnings of women and other well-meaning Nigerians who see the need for a strong voice for women at the Senate, having consulted widely with my family, well-wishers and supporters, conscious of the role I play for women in Nigeria today."

Source: Legit.ng