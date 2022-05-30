The passengers that were kidnapped by bandits have appealed to the federal government to come to their rescue

This is as the son of the chairman of Northern Elders Forum, Sadiq Ango Abdullahi raised an alarm in a new video released by their abductors that their lives are in serious danger

The bandits had earlier threatened to start killing the victims within seven days if the federal government fails to meet their demands

Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, son of the chairman of Northern Elders Forum ( NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has in a fresh video released by terrorists, called on the federal government to come to their rescue as their conditions have continued to deteriorate in Kidnappers’ den.

Sadiq and about 61 others were abducted over 2 months ago when the AK 9 Abuja-Kaduna train was attacked by the terrorists who shot and killed 9 passengers.

Vanguard reports that Sadiq, in the new video, was among seven other male and female captives who were directed by a terrorist to speak one after the other.

Terrorists, who attacked the AK9 Abuja-Kaduna train, have withdrawn their threat to start killing the remaining 62 passengers in captivity by Tuesday. Photo credit: Daily Courier

Sadiq Ango Abdullahi calls on FG, Osinbajo

According to Sadiq:

“We are appealing to the Federal Government to once again come to our aid. We have been here for 62 days. Most of us here are sick and we are not in good condition and every day the situation deteriorates. We are appealing to the Federal Government to please come to our aid before we start losing our lives.”

Similarly, a captive who said she was a classmate of Vice-President Osinbajo at the Law School, cried while talking about her son who was suffering from sickle cell anemia.

According to the woman:

“My name is Gladys. I’m pleading particularly to Professor Yemi Osinbajo who was my classmate 78/79 Law School. You are a grandfather and a father; come to our aid because we have been here for 62 days and I have a son who is a sickler; I don’t know his condition now.

“I am pleading that the Federal Government and Rotimi Amaechi who is the minister of transportation to please come to our assistance. I’m pleading. We are all sick. Right now I’m even sick too. But for my son who is a sickler, I don’t know his condition. I am appealing to the federal government."

