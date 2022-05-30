A group has raised an alarm over a recent judgment in which two court orders were made by two judges

The group warned that the move is capable of eroding the integrity of the nation’s judiciary and bringing it to disrepute

It described the action of the judges as shameful and not a reflection of the high standards expected of judges of the FCT High Court

FCT, Abuja - The Centre for Reform and Public Advocacy (CRPA) has raised an alarm over what it described as a disturbing trend in the nation’s judiciary in which two court orders were made by two judges.

The group said the two judges - Hon. Justice Ibrahim Mohammed and Hon. Justice O. A. Adeniyi gave an order on the same application over the same subject matter.

FCT minister, Mohammed Bello had suspended the inauguration of newly elected council officials which attracted a lawsuit. Photo credit: @OfficialFCTA

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the convener of the group, Mr. Ifeanyi Okechukwu, warning that the move is capable of eroding the integrity of the nation’s judiciary and bringing it to disrepute.

According to the group:

''Justice Mohammed had on Friday, May 13 ruled that the tenure of the chairmen of the six area councils and their councilors in the FCT is now four years.

''But in a desperate move to have the judgment set aside, an application was filed by Hon. Abubakar Jabrin Giri, the chairman-elect of Gwagwalada Area Council at the Registry of Hon. Justice Ibrahim Mohammed's Court, while the minister of the FCT filed his own application to set aside the judgment at the Registry of Hon. Justice O. A. Adeniyi’s Court.

''The applications pending in both courts have the same suit number (FCT/HC/CV/910/2022 and the parties in the suit are the same, that is, IDRIS NASIRU & 4 ORS VS. THE MINISTER OF THE FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY, ABUJA.

''In a most bizarre move, both Justice Mohammed and Justice Adeniyi on Monday, May 23 sat and heard the same application in their respective courts and made different orders on the same application.

''More disturbing is the fact that the application entertained by Justice Ibrahim Mohammed on Monday, May 23 wherein he made an order was also moved and entertained by Justice O. A. Adeniyi on Friday, May 27.''

The group warned that the prevailing public perception that the judges may have been compromised to set aside the judgment extending the tenure of the chairmen of the six area councils and their councilors is destructive and could lead to loss of confidence in the judiciary.

The Centre for Reform and Public Advocacy called on the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court and National Judicial Commission (NJC), and other well-meaning Nigerians to act immediately to save the judiciary from this shameful act.

