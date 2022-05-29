President Muhammadu Buhari's hometown of Daura, Katsina state has witnessed noticeable transformation since Buhari assumed office in 2015 with the dividends of democratic rule dotting strategic parts of the town.

Daura has undoubtedly enjoyed the dividends of democracy in the last seven years courtesy of one of its sons who is at the helm of affairs in the country. The otherwise mainly agrarian community with few businesses has metamorphosed into a commercial town that now boasts of the presence of projects from both the federal and state governments including the presence of privately-owned commercial ventures cutting across various sectors such as oil and gas, wholesale and retail trading, communication, transport, entertainment, banking, hospitality among others.

The transformation in the town started to manifest shortly after Buhari assumed office in 2015.

Daura town has transformed from a sleepy and peaceful town whose major occupations of the majority of residents are farming, trading, and livestock husbandry, to another commercial hub in Katsina State.

Inside the present-day Daura are buildings and structures which boast modern-day architectural designs. The town also has a good road network and drainage system which makes the town attractive.

Nigeria Air force Reference Hospital, Nigeria Air force Quick Response Unit Federal University of Transportation Daura Township Stadium 171 Battalion of the Nigerian Army Federal Polytechnic, Daura, including federal Women and Children Hospital, Daura The Federal University of Transportation, Daura The proposed dualisation of Kano/ Kongolam highway designed to pass through Daura and the School for People with Special Needs, Daura. The Nigerian Airforce Response Air Wing (Quick Response Unit), Daura The Nigerian Army 171 Battalion Base, Daura The Forwarding Operating Base of the Nigerian Army along Kongolam road, Daura The National Directorate of Employment Centre, Ganga, Daura Upgrade and expansion of Daura Mini Stadium The Sustainable Development Goals Skills Acquisition Centre, Zango Road, Daura Completion of the Sabke Dam, Daura which supplies one million litres of water to Daura and neighbouring communities 73km 132KVA line from Katsina to Daura and two 30 and 40 MVA transformers to boost power supply. 50-bed Maternity Centre at the Daura General Hospital Sir Emeka Offor E-Library, Daura The 400,000 litres capacity solar-powered water system by the NNPC and Belema oil in a joint venture with Jack-Rich Tein Foundation Rehabilitation, expansion, reactivation and completion of several abandoned and existing projects including roads, schools, drainages, water projects etc The National Directorate of Employment Cosmetology training and distribution of Cosmetology packs to 1000 women in Daura.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng