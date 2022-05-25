The families of passengers kidnapped from the bombed Abuja-Kaduna are protesting in the Federal Capital Territory. This is the first time the families would be protesting in Abuja since the ill-fated incident.

Terrorists had attacked the train on March 28, leading to the death of no fewer than eight persons, 26 persons injured and several persons were abducted.

The families of passengers kidnapped from the bombed Abuja-Kaduna are protesting. Photo: Sahara Reporters

Source: Twitter

The families said the protest was a result of the threat by the terrorists to start killing those in captivity if their demands are not met.

Source: Legit.ng