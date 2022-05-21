Nigeria's anti-narcotics agency, NDLEA has issued a strong warning to skit makers using the agency's uniform for the video content

This is coming after a viral video surfaced online with some group of persons wearing the agency's uniform which the agency described as misleading

Meanwhile, the NDLEA said it will continue to monitor the activities of the alleged skit maker whose video went viral

FCT, Abuja - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has fired a serious warning to social media content creators who uses the agency’s uniform in their various product.

The anti-narcotic agency made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, May 21 by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi.

A photo of Mathew C Eze the skit maker using NDLEA's jacket for video content. Photo Credit (NDLEA)

Source: Facebook

As gathered in the statement cited by Legit.ng posted on the official Facebook page of the agency, the warning was issued following a viral video of the skit makers wearing a replica of the agency’s uniform for operational purposes, operating in a minibus.

Babafemi said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The Agency has so far established, following a series of public inquiries, that the video with screenshot pictures attached to this statement is a skit and not a video of officers of the Agency on duty.”

NDLEA uncovers identity of skit maker

Babafemi said after the agency’s finding it was confirmed the alleged skit is one Mathew C Eze who lives in the Lekki area of Lagos.

Meanwhile, the NDLEA said it will continue to monitor the activities of the skit maker to avoid any unlawful misuse of law enforcement persona.

Babafami said:

“The Agency will however continue to monitor the activities of this particular skit maker with a view to establishing his motive as the latest is his second in the misuse of NDLEAs official jackets.”

NDLEA raids apartment of popular skit maker De General

In a related event, earlier in January, Legit.ng reported that a video showing comedian De General’s encounter with some NDLEA officials has surfaced in the online community.

The entertainer went live on his Instagram page after the officials gained entry into his home and one of them tried to stop him.

Social media users had different things to say with some noting that the officials should have no problem with their actions being recorded.

Obasa calls for more support for NDLEA

Meanwhile Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly vowed to assist the NDLEA fight drug abuse in the state.

According to his chief press secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, the speaker said the state legislature will continue to promote the good course of the agency.

Obasa who expressed confidence in the progress of the NDLEA so far noted that collaborative support would strengthen and sustain a safer Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng