Ondo state government has sensitised stakeholders on the gains of getting Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) on property in the state

It added that the C of O can be gotten within 40days as against the usual practice of over a year before it could be issued in the past

According to the government, the idea of Home Ownership Charter of Ondo State (HOCOS) was to unleash some economic benefits on the state

The people of Ondo state and business owners with property have been guaranteed of obtaining their Certificate of Occupancy (C OF O) within 40 days of submitting all the necessary documents.

This was disclosed during the sensitisation programme organised by the state government at the Ondo state ministry of Lands and Infrastructure, Oyemekun road, Akure the Ondo state capital.

Speaking at the sensitisation programme, Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa in his welcome address stated that the whole idea of HOCOS is to unleash some of the hidden prosperities of the state and also to unleash the opportunities people have.

Ondo state government has sensitised stakeholders on the gains of getting Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) on property in the state. Photo: Bunmi Omotoye

Source: UGC

He said:

"People have assets they want to grow but they don't know how to go about it but today, people can have access to Certificate of Occupancy within a record time. It is not for the state government to make money, but to let the people prosper, to improve the economic well being of the people of the state by helping them to use what they have to improve on what they are doing."

On his part, the commissioner for lands and infrastructure, Engr. Rahimi Aminu stated that the product (HOCOS) is to ease the suffering of the people of Ondo state. He added that in the past, the process of having a Certificate of Occupancy in the state takes years.

He further stressed that a C of O can be gotten within a maximum of 40 days, the C of O are now automated and can be verified on phone by the banks. He urged the banks to do more.

Chairman Ondo state Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) Tolu Adegbie says C of O will be issued within 40 days. Photo: Bunmi Omotoye

Source: UGC

Also at the occasion is the chairman Ondo State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) Tolu Adegbie. According to him, the ODIRS is the Public Relations aspect of the HOCOS project, as the department handles the contact center, all emails, tracking, tracing of applications, supply forms, issues receipt after the payment is being made to the government' s account. He added that in some cases, C of O can be ready before 40 days.

He also added that there are area offices of ODIRS in the 18 local governments of Ondo State and the HOCOS fliers are available in all the offices. He stressed that anyone having issues with their registration can contact the office without leaving their home or offices by sending an email, or call or send a message via WhatsApp.

