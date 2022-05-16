The two suspected killers of Deborah Samuel over alleged blasphemy are getting top-level legal representation in court

A team of 34 lawyers including a professor appeared in court on Monday, May 16, to defend the two suspects

The lawyers in their numbers could not, however, stop their clients from being remanded in prison as their application for bail was not granted

Sokoto - A team of 34 lawyers appeared in court on Monday, May 16, to defend two suspects arrested over the killing of Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy.

The team was led by a professor, Mansur Ibrahim, according to the Leadership newspaper.

Legit.ng gathers that the suspects were arraigned in court following their arrest last week over their roles in the gruesome murder of Miss Deborah.

The young lady was stoned to death and then burnt by a mob over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on a WhatsApp group.

Suspects appear in court, plead not guilty

On Monday, the suspects, Bilyaminu Aliyu and Aminu Hukunci, were brought before a Sokoto magistrates court for their alleged participation in the crime.

They pleaded not guilty when the charges against them were read in court, BBC Pidgin also reported.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Khalil Musa, told the court that an investigation was in progress on the matter. He appealed to the court for another date to allow the police to conclude their investigation.

Defence lawyers apply for bail

Prof. Ibrahim, who led the defence team for the suspects, after the presentations did not oppose the move of the prosecuting lawyer,

He, however, applied for bail for his clients on liberal grounds.

The trial judge reserved ruling on the bail application but ordered the accused to be remanded at the Sokoto Correctional Center.

The court, thereafter, adjourned ruling on the application to a later date which would be communicated to the lawyers.

Blasphemy: Northern governors reveal position on Deborah Samuel's killing

Meanwhile, the Northern Governors Forum has described the killing of Deborah as "an extra-judicial measure of addressing perceived infraction."

The governors also called for calm following the killing which has sparked outrage across Nigeria.

Simon Lalong, chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau state, said the forum is concerned about the state of things in Sokoto.

