Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari and the AGF Abubakar Malami, filed a suit at the Supreme Court, seeking an interpretation of the contentious clause regarding the controversial Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act

In the suit filed on April 29, Messrs Buhari and Malami, who are the plaintiffs, listed the National Assembly as the sole defendant

Meanwhile, the Apex Court has slated May 19 for the hearing in the suit by the president and the Minister of Justice Malami

A report by The Nation indicates that the Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for May 19 in the suit by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation) AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The scheduling is not only reflected in the court’s case list for the week but it was gathered that parties have since been served hearing notices.

The plaintiffs are contending among others, that the said section of the Electoral Act 2022 is in conflict with constitutional provisions.

Section 84(12) has been a subject of intense litigation and political debate in Nigeria since President Buhari signed the amended Electoral Act 2022 into law. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

They noted that the Constitution has made provisions for qualifications and disqualifications for the offices of the President and Vice President, Governor and Deputy-Governor, Senate and House of Representatives, and House of Assembly, Ministers, Commissioners and Special Advisers.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Buhari and Malami added that the same Constitution has equally “the qualifying factors for election into the office of President, Vice President. Governor, Deputy Governor, Senate, House of Representatives, Houses of Assembly and Ministers.”

Appellate court upholds validity of Section 84(12) of Electoral Act

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, vacated the judgment of the Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia state, which voided the provision of section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-man panel of Justices led by Justice Hamma Akawu Barka, held that the high court acted without jurisdiction.

APC releases 9, tough conditions for Tinubu, Osinbajo, others

Meanwhile, the ruling party had released nine guidelines to govern the conduct of presidential, governorship, and parliamentary aspirants before, during, and after its primaries.

One of the conditions is that aspirants have been prohibited from suing the party or any of its members without first making use of avenues for redress and in-house settlement mechanisms.

Added to this, the hopefuls at all levels must sign undertakings to accept the results of the primaries and work for whoever emerges as the flagbearer ahead of 2023.

Source: Legit.ng