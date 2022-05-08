A group recently purchased the presidential nomination forms of the ruling APC for Godwin Emefiele

The CBN governor who disclosed that he had not taken a decision yet on whether to contest for president has come under harsh criticisms

A number of Nigerians are calling for his head, saying a governor of the apex bank is not supposed to be partisan

Nigerians have descended heavily on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, following reports that he has joined the 2023 presidential race while still in office.

It was earlier reported that the CBN governor purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s N100 million presidential forms.

Reacting to the news, Emefiele disclosed that he had not yet decided to run for President Muhammadu Buhari's seat.

According to him, the decision on whether or not to run for president which he will take in the next few days requires God's intervention.

Nigerians are not taking it lightly with the CBN governor as they took to Twitter on Sunday, May 8, to lash out at him.

Olúseun Onígbíńdé @seunonigbinde commented:

"A serving CBN Governor is openly partisan. The audacity of impunity."

"Hamma @HAHayatu stated:

"Emiefile met the dollar at N160 and took it to 580. He is shamelessly saying he will consider being Nigeria's President with his disastrous time as CBN Governor for the economy."

Farooq Kperogi @farooqkperogi said he won't be surprised if INEC chairman also joins the race.

"The CBN governor, who manages Nigeria's money & who should be apolitical, is running for president without resigning his position. I honestly won't be surprised if I hear the INEC chairman say a group of concerned Nigerians have contributed N100m to buy the APC presidential form."

CHIBUIKE @realchibuike1 agreed with Farooq's comment

"Nigerian politicians are shameless. CBN governor is partisan. INEC chairman might wake up someday and declare."

Barry @Barry__bcc added:

"Literally no genuine Nigerian wants you to contest Sir. The failure of your regime as the CBN governor has occasioned irreparable damages to the value of our currency. We’ve had enough of your feeble policies. Kindly sit this one out."

PDP demands the arrest of Emefiele

The Peoples Democratic Party has demanded the sack, arrest and prosecution of the CBN governor over financial impropriety and abuse of office.

The opposition said Emefiele’s involvement in politics without resigning as the governor of the apex bank amounts to gross misconduct in contravention of Section 11 2 (2)(c) of the CBN Act.

The party said the CBN governor cannot continue to lead the apex bank as he has joined politics, adding that Emefiele is a danger to the reputation of the nation’s financial sector.

