Repairs on the bombed Abuja-Kaduna railway track have been completed, the federal government has said

The Nigeria Railway Corporation is set to commence Abuja-Kaduna train services on the rail line as soon as possible

The disclosure was made in a statement by the managing director of the NRC, Fidet Okhiria on Thursday, May 5

The Nigerian government on Thursday, May 5, announced that it has completed repairs on the railway track which was destroyed by some terrorists in Kaduna.

Daily Trust reports that the managing director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria, confirmed that the damaged part of the Abuja-Kaduna railway track has been fixed.

A statement issued and signed by Niyi Ali on behalf of Okhiria said that the connection of the AKTS line has been achieved.

The federal government is set to begin operations on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line one month after it was suspended due to a terrorist attack. Photo: Chibuike Amaechi

Source: Facebook

The federal government said that this implies that the major track components (Concrete Sleepers and Rails) have been completely laid.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Okhiria also said that the south end of the tracks which was destroyed by the bomb laid by the terrorists has been successfully joined with the north end.

Rail track ready for use for transportation

He added that the track access between Abuja and Kaduna is now restored and ready for use for train services along the route.

His words:

“The technical team continue with other track stablization works including Ballasting, Temping, Fastening of accessories (clips, bolts and nuts) and welding.

"Loco 2502 which was involved in the accident (though not damaged) and trapped at the Rigasa end due to lack of route access has now crossed to the Idu end and taken to the Workshop for proper examination and routine maintenance.”

In addition, Okhiria said that the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) will resume soon with additional security measures put in place for the safety of every passenger and staff employed for the purpose of the services.

He said that once the trains resume passengers will be required to provide their National Identification Number (NIN) registration for verification prior to purchasing train tickets.

This, Okhiria said is for improved passenger profiling and the safety of all the people on board the train.

Governor El-Rufai finally hints on best way to end banditry in Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, other northwest states

Bandits operating in northwest states of the country might be in for a showdown as Governor Nasir El-Rufai called for a change of military operation.

The governor said a continuous military bombardment of forests in the areas could lead to the total elimination of the bandits.

El-Rufai also urged traditional institutions in the region to work with relevant government agencies to end the menace caused by the criminals.

Bandits strike again in Kaduna, abduct lecturer, daughter, make huge demand

A former head of the department in Kaduna state Polytechnic Dr Ramatu Abarshi had been kidnapped.

Dr Abarshi, a widow of a late Air Commodore was kidnapped alongside her daughter when they went to deliver some items to the less privileged people.

The terrorists who kidnapped the mother and daughter have made contact with their family and are asking for N100 million as a ransom for their release.

Source: Legit.ng