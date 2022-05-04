Bandits operating in northwest states of the country might be in for a showdown as Governor Nasir El-Rufai has called for a change of military operation

The governor said a continuous military bombardment of forests in the areas could lead to the total elimination of the bandits

El-Rufai also urged traditional institutions in the region to work with relevant government agencies to end the menace caused by the criminals

The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has suggested that the best approach to eliminating banditry in the state is by simultaneously bombing the forest where the criminals operate.

Speaking on Tuesday, May 3, while receiving the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmad Bamalli, the governor said a military operation leading to the bombardment of the ungoverned spaces in the state is needed in the northwest region.

The Nation reports that the Kaduna state governor revealed that the bandits operating in the state of the northwest region are being assisted by a network of informants.

He also urged the Emir to ensure the traditional institutions across the region work with relevant agencies to curb the activities of the bandits.

His words:

"My first official action as governor was to summon an emergency security meeting on May 30, 2015, to identify the security threats across the state and find answers to them.

“One outcome of that meeting was the decision to collaborate with the governors of the other states in the Northwest and Niger state to fund a joint military operation.

Possible effects of heavy military operation in northwest forests areas

The Punch reports that the governor said he believes such a move could clear the Kamuku-Kuyambana forest swathes in the Birnin Gwari axis of cattle rustlers hibernating in the ranges that cover the state in the region.

He added:

“While this action decimated the criminals, it is a matter for regret that the necessary follow up operations were not sustained by the security agencies.”

Bandits strike again in Kaduna, abduct lecturer, daughter, make huge demand

A former head of the department in Kaduna state Polytechnic Dr Ramatu Abarshi had been kidnapped.

Dr Abarshi, a widow of a late Air Commodore was kidnapped alongside her daughter when they went to deliver some items to the less privileged people.

The terrorists who kidnapped the mother and daughter have made contact with their family and are asking for N100 million as a ransom for their release.

Tears, pain as Kaduna train victim Chinelo Megafu is buried

A young victim of the Abuja-Kaduna train attacked by suspected terrorists had been buried in Lagos state.

Dr Chinelo Megafu was buried amid tears and sorrow with many several of her family members and friends in attendance.

The dental surgeon who tweeted about the incident was shot during the attack on the Kaduna-bound train.

