Peter Obi, former Anambra governor and presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says it is sad that federal universities are on strike while politicians are campaigning for the 2023 elections.

Obi said this on Wednesday while appearing as a guest on the Berekete family radio in Abuja.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is currently on strike over the federal government’s failure to honour an agreement on issues bordering on funding universities, as well as salaries and allowances of lecturers.

According to Obi, such a situation in which students are not attending classes and election campaigns are ongoing can only happen in Nigeria.

“If they were to be paying N100 million yearly, the payment would have been paid in full. Even N50 million yearly would have done it to some extent.”

He said the ASUU strike shows the inability of the government to keep to agreements.

“The problem is the government made empty promises. So, this made everyone fight. Money collected from presidential aspirants can feed ASUU’s demands,” he added.

Obi said if he is elected to rule the country, he will make primary and secondary education free, but not for tertiary level.

“I won’t make tertiary education free. Primary and secondary will be free, but we must find a way to fund tertiary education,” he said.

How ASUU extended its industrial action amid students' outrage

ASUU had on Monday, March 14, extended its ongoing strike action by two months.

Prof. Abdulkadir Muhammad Danbazau, an ASUU official, who confirmed the report, said the union's latest decision was influenced by the need to allow it and the federal government to reach a solid agreement in order to avoid further strikes in the future.

Professor Danbazau added that the two months were enough for the government to do the needful.

ASUU strike: We'll frustrate all political activities in southwest - NANS vows

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), southwest zone, has agreed with its national body of disrupting political activities in the country.

Recall that a statement signed by Comrade Sunday Asefon, the NANS president, had earlier said that there will be no presidential primaries in Abuja and other states of the federation until the lingering ASUU strike is called off.

ASUU had embarked on an industrial strike nearly 3 months ago. This has forced Nigerian students to vacate universities’ campuses across the country.

The Nigerian government had engaged the union on several occasions in order to resolve the disagreement leading to the strike. ASUU has, however, remained adamant.

Source: Legit.ng