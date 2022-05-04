There is no doubt that most Nigerian governors are fit, contrary to widespread claims that they only sit in offices with no time for workouts

The recent show of acrobatic skills by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna has again proven the claim false

Governor El-Rufai was seen in photos carrying some of his grandchildren in his parlour while lying on the back

The governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, has proven that he is a physically fit leader going by his recent show of acrobatic skills.

Governor El-Rufai, in a set of photos shared on Facebook, was seen having a parlour play with some of his grandchildren.

The northern governor carried one of his grandchildren on his belly and another one with his legs.

The Kaduna governor was described as a great family man as he played with his grandkids. (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

The photos were shared by an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Joe Igbokwe, who described El-Rufai as a great family man.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the photos below:

Nigerians have reacted to the photos

See reactions below:

Akachi Bernard Nwaeze

"These are blessings from God. I admire it."

Yariman Buhari Maijamaa:

"Governor !!!

"First, a Great PEOPLE'S Governor?"

Albert Obazee:

"Great leader"

I swear to God, El-Rufai threatens to bring in foreign mercenaries to fight terrorists

Meanwhile, El-Rufai had renewed his call that security forces should bomb bandits out of existence.

The governor called for air and ground bombing of the forests, as well as standby ground troops to kill anyone who escapes from the bush.

El-Rufai made the remark when he paid a condolence visit to Giwa local government area where several communities had been under bandit attacks in the last 5 days.

According to him, more people are being killed and displaced in the northeast, adding that nothing should stop security agencies from taking extreme actions against bandits.

Photos emerge as Kaduna governor visits victims of train attack

In a previous report by Legit.ng, El-Rufai visited survivors of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack. Many had been feared injured and abducted as news of the attack filtered through social media late Monday, March 28.

The governor took to his official Twitter page and empathised with some of those that were injured in the course of the attack at the Army Hospital.

He wrote and shared pictures of his visit:

"Accompanied by the heads of some security agencies stationed in Kaduna State, Malam Nasir @elrufai has visited the 44 Military Hospital and St. Gerald Hospital to see some of the citizens that were injured in the attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train."

Source: Legit.ng