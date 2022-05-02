The federal government has been urged to consider a review of the current minimum wage for Nigerian workers

The call for the review of the N30,000 minimum wage was made by leaders of various union groups across the country

According to leaders of the unions, the present minimum wage is not commensurate with the reality and the prices of goods in Nigeria

Some union leaders based in Lagos have called for a review of the current N30,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Daily Trust reports that the members of the union said they were making the call due to the continuous rising in the price of goods and services across the country.

Noting that the current minimum wage is not commensurate with the reality and the living wage, the leaders said a review of the minimum wage would help ameliorate the hardship borne by civil servants.

Labour leaders have said that the N30,000 minimum wage is no longer commensurate with the reality on the ground. Photo: Nigerian Labour Congress

In his address, the chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Lagos state chapter, Adeleye Ajayi, said it is important that Nigerian workers earn good salaries and wages.

Ajayi while speaking in commemoration of the May 1, Workers' Day in Nigeria said the civil servant and workers across the country should be able to live a good life.

He also added that the inflation which is affecting the nation's economy is also evident in the cost of prices of foodstuff and other basic needs of citizens.

His words:

“Inflation is rising every day, therefore, there is a need for government to increase workers’ salaries.

“Workers need to be comfortable, to be more productive in the different aspects of government parastatals they find themselves in."

Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities react

Also speaking, the chairman of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) UNILAG branch, Kehinde Ajibade, the time has come for the people to awaken the consciousness of government at all levels to the welfare of Nigerian citizens and workers.

Ajibade said:

“The NASU and Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) have been on strike now for over a month because our agitations have not been met.

“Some of our agitations boil down to the inconsistencies in our salary payment platform."

“We need the government to do the needful and step up to pay our three years arrears of minimum wage."

Governors, legislators under fresh attacks over position on minimum wage

The new minimum wage has continued to generate mixed reactions from governors, legislators and others in the polity.

Earlier, the labour union have faulted the action of some governors in the country regarding their position on the new minimum wage.

The Nigerian Governors Forum stated earlier that the agreement between the FG and labour on consequential adjustments to the new minimum wage is not binding on state governments.

ASUU: FG reacts to fresh strike, accuses union of causing panic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that amid the lingering industrial dispute between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Chris Ngige had reacted to the fresh ultimatum recently issued by the union.

The minister of labour and employment in an interview with The Punch accused ASUU of causing panic.

According to him, the union always issues strike threats to cause panic among members of the public, which is not fair.

