Pacman Frog leading the charge for a 100% return for cryptos.

With everything happening in the world today, including energy prices rising above 50% and wages not being increased to meet such demands, everyone is looking for other means to get more money. As the crypto world grows daily in huge numbers, investors are looking around for coins that will give them a 100% return on their investments. We all know that one of the best ways to start getting passive income is from crypto investments, especially new ones that have just started their presale. This is when the prices are usually very low and the chance of them soaring later becomes high. There are some new cryptos ready to take the world by storm and some already popular ones that are set to do a 100% increase soon. Let's take a look at them.

PacMan Frog (PAC)

PacMan Frog (PAC) is a new crypto that's just entering its presale stage. For a new crypto, PacMan Frog (PAC) is already causing a huge stir in the market with its dream of becoming a major player in the NFT marketplace as well as in the GameFi world. PacMan Frog (PAC) is working hard to help creators to build gaming platforms where gamers can gain a lot of money from playing. This, of course, means developers will get huge income as well from selling their products. As of the time of writing, PacMan Frog (PAC) has just a few days left in its first stage of the presale. Its price is at $0.00829 and clearly, there's no better time to invest in it other than now.

With all the unique features PacMan Frog (PAC) is offering, it won't be long before it hits a 100% return for all investments recently.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) is one of the top performers on the cryptocurrency market for a long time now and it's been able to maintain that. Since its launch around 2014, it's been able to make a lot of its users very rich and is still doing that. Stellars (XLM) major offering is that it allows users to carry out tasks with super low transaction fees. This when compared with major blockchains such as Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) is significant because they are known for high gas fees and congestion.

Stellar (XLM) is also very secure and always has a way of being high on the market. If you're looking for a coin to run 100% this period, this one is a good place to start. Right now it's down and there's no better time to invest in it than now.

Monero (XMR)

Monero (XMR) is yet another major player in the crypto world that has made significant progress and success since its launch. Launched around 2014, Monero (XMR) has been able to amass serious fame and fortune as it's been popular with customers and investors. One of its major selling points is the fact that it allows transactions to be completed anonymously. It's able to do this using a technology called cryptography. Right now, Monero (XMR) is up in the market by 4.2%, as seen in CoinMarketCap. It remains a force to be reckoned with because of its advanced security offering and privacy settings.

If you're looking for a coin that's going to hit 100% in the next few weeks, Monero (XMR) is something you should consider as well.

Monero (XMR), Stellar (XLM), PacMan Frog (PAC) are all ready to stay bullish this period, if you can find the right time to get invested in them, you may well amass a fortune doing so.

LINKS

https://presale.pacmanfrog.io/register

https://pacmanfrog.io/

https://t.me/PACMANFROGOFFICIAL

https://twitter.com/PacmanfrogToken

https://www.instagram.com/pacmanfrogsocial/

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng