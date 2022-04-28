Since 2020, we have witnessed a big surge in the crypto market as it hit around 300 million owners (200+% growth from year to year), across more than a thousand crypto projects. This year, on-chain metrics suggest that by the end of 2022, one-seventh of the world population would be active owners of cryptocurrencies.

Not all crypto projects succeeded, but there is a silver lining to affirm the viability of the crypto industry through the charts of cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)—the top two cryptocurrencies. Whether you are a new investor or quite experienced, there are three cryptocurrencies you can consider investing in, with the anticipation of their future price prospects increasing rapidly. These cryptos are Quitriam Finance (QTM), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), and Algorand (ALGO), and they look set to potentially make their investors a lot of money in the future.

3 exciting tokens for potential massive profits in 2022: Quitriam Finance (QTM), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), & Algorand (ALGO)

Source: UGC

NEAR PROTOCOL:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is an amazing project designed to couple and disseminate data via a process called sharding. What it does is split a blockchain into smaller units or shards, and data is efficiently distributed between each unit. It was founded on the Nightshade blockchain which is reputed for being the fastest data segregation technology in the market and can handle over 100,000 transactions per second which is impressive.

With its remarkable solution for scalability, NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is set to challenge some of the top ten cryptocurrencies, with the spectacular surge that is highly anticipated to follow its continued adoption for its swift functions. 2023 could be NEAR Protocol’s (NEAR) for the taking, having continuously attracted huge investment from both institutional investors and retail investors. Reports stemming out is that the NEAR Protocol (NEAR) team received $350 million worth of investment, for financing the project and there is a whole lot more to come.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) started trading on the 1st of October 2020 at $3.2 per coin, and it has grown in leaps and is bound to now trade within the $15 -$15.47 price range at the time of writing. Analysts anticipate the coin to close off the year 2022 at about $18 while predictions for 2022 suggest a probable rise to trade at about $23-$25 per token.

ALGORAND (ALGO):

Algorand (ALGO) is no stranger to the headlines as one of the biggest blockchains centered around its utility for Decentralized finance (DeFi) operations, and a generative NFT market. It is a good project if you are interested in staying on top of the crypto craze for the long term. In the bullish market scenario that persisted until the third quarter of 2021, we saw Algorand (ALGO) trade at about $1.84, a level that was about 47% lower than its all-time high value of $3.44.

Algorand (ALGO) has seen better days that saw it almost reclaim the $3 price level and the closest it has come since was at $2.99, towards the end of last year. At the time of writing, it trades at about $0.72 per ALGO. Algorand’s (ALGO) staunch believers are forever bullish as it could turn out to become a premier altcoin for 2023. First, it is expected to reclaim the $1 price level in 2022 which will give it an easy platform to rise to at least $5 by the end of 2023.

Source: UGC

QUITRIAM (QTM):

Quitriam Finance (QTM) is the new kid on the block and undeniably, one of the top contenders for the blockchain of the future. One of the challenges it aims to solve is the issue of scalability, and it aims to overcome this in a rather unique way. The Quitriam Finance Token (QTM) is the underlying token of the Quitriam Finance ecosystem that is set to host a multi-chain decentralized exchange (DEX).

One of its cool features is its lending protocol, its own unique stablecoin, and functional NFT market. Quitriam Finance’s blockchain-verse will enable users to mine NFTs from ore deposits programmed into the system. It’s a relatively new project with a bright future set to kick off this year and go over into 2023. Quitriam Finance’s (QTM) total supply is 500 billion. Quitriam Finance tokens (QTM) currently trade at $0.000018 with a growth of about 63.83%, as depicted on its all-time chart.

Guess what? The token still has more room to grow with its development still in its early stages. The development and launching of its Testnet and Mainnet interface are ongoing, as well as the NFT launchpad that will facilitate the minting of NFTS into the Quitriam Finance (QTM) market. All eyes are set on the final phase of its development scheduled for the first quarter of 2023 when it is due to become the darling of the world’s biggest DEX - PancakeSwap (CAKE), Uniswap (UNI), and CEX’s like Binance, Coinbase, etc.

CONCLUSION

These three tokens are impossible to miss if you can get a foot in the door at the right time which is about now as they all look very promising. Be prepared to buy and hold these assets for potential big profits in 2023. Who knows? You could be one of the next batch of crypto millionaires in the world with Quitriam Finance (QTM) in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng