So far, no one knows what led to the fire outbreak that destroyed a part of TB Joshua's tomb shelter on Wednesday, April 27

In a statement released on Thursday, April 28, SCOAN admitted that it is yet to ascertain the cause of the fire

However, the church in the statement disclosed that no injuries were sustained and no life was lost

The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) has opened up on the fire outbreak that gutted a part of late Prophet TB Joshua's tomb shelter.

In a statement on Thursday, April 28, the leadership of TB Joshua Ministries disclosed that the inferno was from a general-purpose store at the old site.

SCOAN said it does not know the cause of the fire

Apart from stating that the flames have been put out through the efforts of the ministry's emergency response team, SCOAN said there were "no injuries whatsoever and no lives lost".

Although the church advised its members not to entertain fear over the issue as there is no need for it, its statement added that the cause of the fire is yet unknown.

The statement seen by PM News said:

"Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown. To this end, we wish to assure our esteemed members, partners, and friends of the ministry that we are on top of the situation. There is no need for panic and unnecessary speculations.

"As sons and daughters of love, we shall continually uphold the assurances of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who has conquered the world for our sakes.

"Please, disregard any alarmist news aimed at creating panic amongst the church members in particular and the general public.

"We are no longer slaves to fear. We are children of God."

TB Joshua’s tomb shelter, property destroyed by mysterious fire

Recall that the tomb shelter of Prophet Joshua was on Wednesday, April 27, gutted by fire.

Confirming the development to Punch on Wednesday, Ibrahim Farinloye, the acting coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), disclosed that the inferno had been quenched.

Farinloye added that the fire started from a building belonging to late TB Joshua. The NEMA coordinator revealed that the building is where the late pastor usually went for relaxation while alive.

