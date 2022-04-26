For several days, Benard Nzau went about his business as a pastor at the Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa

What he was unaware of is that a selfie he had shared a while back was spreading on social media like a bush fire with the caption "I love my wife in Jesus' name

It is while he was on a retreat in Mombasa recently that his daughter shocked him with the news that he was trending as a viral meme

Like the elementary school graduation photo of a girl and boy Nigerians turned to a meme, for over a month, the face of Pastor Benard Nzau from Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (PEFA-All Nations Gospel Church) has made rounds on social media as a meme.

It all started when a selfie of himself at close range captioned "I love my wife in Jesus' name" quickly spiralled into an online frenzy.

Nzau is a pastor at the Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (PEFA-All Nations Gospel Church) in Lucky Summer. Photos: Benard Nzau.

Wasn't aware he was a meme

Nzau told a trusted Kenyan news media Tuko that he has been a pastor for over eight years and had no intention of creating such a buzz.

As a matter of fact, he discloses that he had no idea he was a Facebook celebrity until his daughter brought it to his attention.

"I wasn't aware my face was all over social media, but while in Mombasa, my daughter told me about it," he revealed.

He is, however, quick to add that he wasn't happy about the development because so many things can go wrong as a result of social media fame.

According to Nzau, their family and the PEFA Church community are very disappointed to see his photos trending for the wrong reasons, therefore, spoiling their reputation.

"We are a respectable family whose privacy has been invaded. I would like to ask the authorities to warn such people and take action against them," said the pastor.

The wife he loves

Nzau revealed that he has been married to Pastor Ann Makau for 35 years with whom he is blessed with two beautiful grown-up daughters.

"For the record, this wife of mine is the senior pastor at our church located in Nairobi's Lucky Summer estate," the man of God clarified.

He explained that the secret to them remaining together for all those years has been trusting God and giving Him the first place as the one who began marriage in Eden.

The other, he said, is trusting and loving one another, being faithful, and exercising patience with each other.

