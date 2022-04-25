Nemesis has begun for Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu, the wanted drug lord who was an accomplice with DCP Abba Kyari in a N3 billion Tramadol deal

Investigation from the NDLEA revealed that Ukatu was arrested while he was on board a flight to Abuja at the MM2 terminal of the Lagos airport

The suspect owns a lot of pharmaceutical and plastic firms apart from being linked to not less than 103 bank accounts used for illegal deals

Ikeja, Lagos - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has finally arrested Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu, the billionaire drug baron behind the N3billion Tramadol deal involving the DCP Abba Kyari-led Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

A report by Daily Nigerian has it that Ukatu, the chairman of Mallinson Group of Companies, was nabbed onboard a flight to Abuja at the MM2 terminal of the Lagos airport.

Ukatu has about 103 bank accounts used for money laundering (Photo: Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu)

The publication said Ukatu major importer of high dosages of Tramadol Hydrochloride such as 120mg, 200mg, 225mg, and 250mg, Vanguard added.

According to the agency, the suspect runs pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing firms used as a cover to import illegal pills into Nigeria, apart from the fact that he owns about 103 bank accounts majorly used for money laundering.

The arrest was confirmed by a tweet from NDLEA on Monday, April 25.

Part of the agency's statement on the development read:

“Billionaire drug baron behind the N3billion tramadol deal involving the embattled suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari-led Intelligence Response Team, IRT, Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA,” the statement reads.

“After months of surveillance and evading arrest, Ukatu who is Chairman of Mallinson Group of Companies was eventually nabbed onboard a flight to Abuja at the MM2 terminal of the Lagos airport, Ikeja on Wednesday 13th April.”

