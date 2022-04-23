Masud Ajokidero, the chief Imam of Oyo, has led other members of the state league of religious leaders to the Alaafin of Oyo’s Palace for his burial.

Punch reports that the remains of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, would be buried at 4pm on Saturday, April 22.

Palace officials said the monarch will be buried according to Islamic rites (Photo: @LawluqA)

Although palace officials said the traditional rites of passage had been completed as of 07:45 am on Saturday, it was gathered that the late monarch would be buried according to Islamic rites.

A Facebook video shared by the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State revealed when Ajokideru led the Janaza prayers held in honour of the deceased monarch.

God gave me grace to keep beautiful women, late Alaafin teaches about marriage

Late Adeyemi III, joined his ancestors on Friday night, bringing an end to his 52-year-old illustrious reign on the throne.

Aged 83, Oba Adeyemi, who died at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, was the longest-serving Alafin of Oyo.

The late monarch died leaving behind many wives. He had 11 wives, the senior among them being Ayaba Abibat Adeyemi, and usually attended most events with her or with one of the 12 junior wives.

His other wives include Ayaba Rahmat Adedayo Adeyemi, Ayaba Mujidat Adeyemi, Ayaba Rukayat Adeyemi, Ayaba Folashade Adeyemi, Ayaba Badirat Ajoke Adeyemi, Ayaba Memunat Omowunmi Adeyemi, Ayaba Omobolanle Adeyemi, Ayaba Moji Adeyemi, Ayaba Anuoluwapo Adeyemi, And Ayaba Damilola Adeyemi.

Speaking on his marriage, while alive, the late monarch in one of his interviews, revealed how he got attracted to all his Oloris and how he has been relating with them.

He said:

“I did not propose to any of my wives. They desired to be with me because I sent them to school. After their university education, I told them to leave but they refused and insisted on staying with me here in the palace as my wives. The least educated of them has a Higher National Diploma and is now in the University. I don’t begrudge or offend women.

"Marriage is an institution that must be defended. Each partner has a role to play in the marriage. My wives have their individual quarters. God has given me some type of ability and grace to keep a woman, especially beautiful women. I don’t disclose my conversations or activities with one wife to another. I maintain a strict code of confidentiality..."

