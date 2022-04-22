Amid the growing security breaches and attacks in Anambra state, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has taken a huge step to combat insecurity in the state

On Friday, April 22 the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) uncovered the faces of the suspects related to the various crimes in the state

The police released 12 names and have urged the general public to help with useful information to nab these notorious suspects

No fewer than 12 suspects have been declared wanted by the Police for related cases of murder, armed robbery, terrorism, kidnapping, and cult activities in Anambra state.

This development was made known in a statement issued by the Nigeria Police Force via its official Facebook page on Friday, April 22.

The Nigerian Police Force has urged Anambra residents to cooperate with useful information to nab the culprits. Photo Credit: (NPF)

Source: Facebook

According to the statement, the names of the wanted suspects are Edward Okoye (aka Stone); Donatus Okeke; Onyemazi Ngini; Onyebuchi Nwekeizu Okoye; Nonso Eboh; and Chukwuka Onyibor.

The suspects have been further alleged by the police of unlawful possession of firearms, housebreaking, burglary, malicious damage, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace in Isu-Aniocha, Awka North LGA of Anambra State, Nigeria.

The statement further confirmed that a court order has been obtained to declare wanted the suspects, all male of Igbo extraction with ages ranging from 25 years to 55 years old, natives of Isu-Aniocha, Awka North LGA of Anambra State with heights between 1.5m to 1.7m.

Anambra attacks: Police call for public cooperation to nab suspects

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has urged residents of Anambra to help in nabbing the alleged suspects.

The police said useful information will serve as a good lead to help hasten the process of bringing the wrongdoers to justice.

It further assures that justice would not just be done in the matter, but would be seen by all parties in the matter, to have been done as the police will leave no stone unturned in unraveling the ugly and criminal incident.

Source: Legit.ng