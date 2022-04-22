The recent tanker explosion in Lagos state has created fear, panic among residents as one person has been reported dead

The incident which occurred in the early hours of Friday, April 22, fuelled tension in the atmosphere at Alagbodo, along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, even as the touts were said to be scooping fuel from the fallen tanker

Meanwhile, the inferno which has been confirmed by the Director of Lagos fire service, Margret Adeseye, has resulted in damage to shop outlets in the area and goods destroyed

Many residents were jolted from their sleep in the early hours of Friday, April 22, after a fuel-laden tanker fell at Alagbodo, along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and went up in flames, burning shops and vehicles.

Daily Trust reports that emergency officials, including firefighters from the Lagos state Fire and Rescue Service, were deployed at the scene to put out the fire and salvage other properties.

It was gathered the fire broke out around 2:00 am while some miscreants were scooping fuel from the fallen tanker.

Tanker explosion that occurred in the early hours of Friday at Alagbado. Photo credit: BBC News Pidgin

What led to the fire incident?

Director of Lagos fire service, Margret Adeseye, while giving an update said one person was recovered dead from the inferno and three vehicles were burnt.

She stated that the agency received a distress call at 02:16 am that a tanker conveying 45,000 litres of petrol to a filling station at Ajegunle along the expressway spilt its contents while negotiating a bend to the station.

Adeseye in a statement said the fire broke out from the tanker as a result of the miscreants scooping fuel at the Toll Gate end of the highway, causing the petrol to spread through some roadside makeshift shops.

She said:

“The situation is however being brought under control by the Agege, Ikeja and Alausa Fire crew of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service with the use of tactical firefighting application of chemical foam compound to suppress the fire.

“The public is hereby assured that the situation is under control as the process of mopping up and evacuation of the remains of the fire is ongoing. They should however exercise caution and restraint as outbound Lagos traffic has been diverted to travel with the inbound vehicular traffic.

“Unfortunately, a male adult was recovered suspected dead likewise three various brands of vehicles involved in the fire aside the tanker and shops.”

Anxiety as fuel tanker explosion rocks southeast

There was pandemonium in Onitsha, Anambra state on Friday morning, January 28, as a fuel tanker exploded at the Upper Iweka Junction.

According to The Punch, the incident happened around 8:30 am after the tanker broke down at a bad portion along the busy Onitsha-Owerri Road in front of the Relief Market.

Fire service men both from Anambra and Delta states have arrived at the scene and are battling to put out the raging fire that has caused serious traffic gridlock along the expressway.

Gas tanker explodes in Lagos

In another report, a massive inferno from a gas tanker explosion along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja in Lagos, burnt a lot of vehicles on Thursday, June 17.

Eyewitnesses claimed that flames from the explosion were wind-borne to parts of the Ogun State Property Investment Company (OPIC) Plaza near a well-known hotel.

With the help of Lagos fire service personnel and officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the fire was quenched about two hours after the explosion.

