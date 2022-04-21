Banking activities in the Benue state branch of Nigeria's Apex bank, CBN have been put on hold in the early hours of Thursday morning

This is as the Central Bank of Nigeria's building located in Makurdi caught fire and the cause is yet to be ascertained

Meanwhile, the Benue State Fire Service has confirmed the sad development, and firefighters have been sent to the scene

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Makurdi cash office, covering the North Central states, is on fire.

The cause of the inferno at the building located in old GRA in Makurdi is yet to be discovered, The Nation reports.

The CBN building in Makurdi is located close to Government House and opposite the United Bank of Africa UBA Makurdi branch.

The Benue state branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reportedly caught fire on Thursday morning. Photo credit: Central Bank of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

What happened

According to a report by The Sun, the fire which reportedly started from the fuel dome of the bank quickly became ferocious thus drawing the attention of some workers who immediately raised alarm.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The fire which reportedly started from the fuel dome of the bank quickly became ferocious thus drawing the attention of some workers who immediately raised alarm.

When contacted by the news outlet, the director of Benue State Fire Service, Engr. Donald Ikyaaza who confirmed the report said he received a call informing him about the fire and he immediately drafted his men to the scene.

eNaira: Global report commends Central Bank of Nigeria's policies

A 2022 Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Global Index released by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) eNaira and the Sand Dollar of the Bahamas, saying they led the retail project indexes of central banks globally.

In the report, ‘The Race to Digital Money Is on’, PwC analysed and ranked the leading retail and wholesale CBDC projects, as well as evaluated the current stage of CBDC project development.

The report said:

“Retail projects in the Index are led by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) eNaira, the first CBDC in Africa, and the Sand Dollar, issued by the Central Bank of the Bahamas as legal tender in October 2020, making Bahamas the first country to launch a CBDC.”

Hard times ahead: Naira to crash to N600 per dollar this season as e-Naira app’s massive downloads continue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that while the e-Naira is seeing massive and impressive downloads, the actual Naira is eroding in the official market.

On Monday, December 6, the actual Naira closed at N415 at the official Investors and Exports window.

The eNaira has seen commendable adoption after it was launched in October this year. But experts are not sure if those downloading the app are using it or keeping it for future use or for fun.

Source: Legit.ng