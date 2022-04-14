A new update has been released from the Airline ticketing platform on its plans to stop accepting Naira

On Wednesday, it was announced that foreign Airlines will from April 19 only accept dollars for Nigerians looking to leave Nigeria

After outrage, from Nigerians, the airlines have provided a new update, apologising and explaining why the earlier decision was necessary

APG Interline Electronic Ticketing Agreements (IET) has recalled and cancelled the notice it made to its trade partners to issue air tickets in the United States Dollars (USD).

In an earlier notice, the group indicated that effect from April 19, 2022, some foreign airlines’ electronics would start accepting issuing of tickets in United States dollars and no more in Naira.

The announcement that tickets will be issued in US dollars generated outrage across the industry.

The Muritala Muhammed Airport Lagos Credit: FAAN

Source: UGC

The new statement

In a fresh notice issued to its trade partners, on Thursday, 14 April, APG declared:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“This serves to recall and cancel the notice we sent out yesterday, the 13th April 2022. Kindly disregard the said notice. Sales will be continued in the Nigerian Naira. We regret any confusion the earlier notice may have caused.”

The group attributed its decision to the difficulty many foreign carriers were facing in repatriating their funds running to N117.6 billion trapped in Nigeria and other countries coupled with scarcity and unstable forex, News Telegraph reports.

Airlines that would have been affected

South African Airways, South African Airways, Fly Dubai, Kenya Airways, Middle East Airlines, Royal Air Maroc, Rwanda Air, Thai Airways, Turkish Airlines, French Bee, Egypt Air, ASKY, Air Seychelles, Air Algerie, and Air Namibia are among the notable airlines on the APG IET platforms.

Other airlines include Air Panama, Air Burkina Faso, Avianca, Bangkok Airways, Cabo Verde Airlines, Fiji Airways, Hong Kong Airlines, and Malaysian Air.

Government begins investigation on fare hike by Nigerian Airlines for Domestic Travels, Orders Reversal

Legit.ng has reported that the federal government has ordered domestic airlines to reverse the recent hike in airfares on domestic routes.

Babatunde Irukera, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission(FCCPC ), gave the order revealing that the airlines' operators might have together agreed on airfares hike in a meeting at Abuja.

According to him, it is wrong for competitors to come together and agree to fix a price, the Punch reports.

Source: Legit.ng