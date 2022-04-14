Ebelechukwu, the wife of the former Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

The former first lady of Anambra State who has been under investigation is currently in the custody of the anti-graft agency

There are reports that Ebelechukwu is being questioned by the commission for alleged fraud in Abuja

Abuja - The former First lady of Anambra state, Ebelechukwu Obiano has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), The Punch reported.

during the swearing-in of the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo on March 17.

It was gathered that the wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano was taken into custody for questioning on alleged fraud by the anti-graft agency in Abuja.

The former first lady has been under investigation,

Mrs Obiano caused a stir after she became involved in a brawl with a former Nigerian ambassador to Spain and wife of Biafra warlord, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, during the swearing-in of Prof Chukwuma Soludo as Anambra State Governor on March 17.

She is seeking to contest in the 2023 elections to represent Anambra North District at the Senate under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Her arrest is coming about a month after her husband was apprehended at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, as he attempted to leave for the United States, hours after handing over to his successor, Soludo.

Meanwhile, the former First lady of Anambra state made official moves to secure the Anambra North senatorial seat.

Legit.ng gathered that the former First Lady purchased an expression of interest and nomination form to contest for the position which is currently being occupied by Senator Stella Oduah.

Intending to run on the same party in which her husband, Willie secured the governor seat, Ebele bought her forms from the All Progressives Grand Alliance, the ruling party in Anambra state.

Source: Legit.ng