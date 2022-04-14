The hearing of a suit into the disputed ward, local government, and state congresses did not go according to plan

At least 30 suspected hoodlums invaded the Bayelsa state High Court which was presided over by Justice Aganaba

The political thugs were said to have inflicted injuries on lawyers, officials of the court, and the claimant

The hearing of a suit into the disputed ward, local government, and state congresses of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the Bayelsa State High Court was disrupted by thugs.

Daily Trust reports that hoodlums, numbering over 30, disrupted proceedings and stoned the presiding Judge, Justice Nayai Aganaba.

Alex Blackson, the claimant, and his brother, Osom Blackson sustained injuries during the stampede in the courtroom including his maudy

While most of the lawyers were chased out, the Judge was later whisked by his police orderly to safety, Nigerian Tribune added.

It was gathered that the hoodlums were provoked over the alleged insistence of Justice Aganaba to hear the suit filed by Alex Blackson, seeking the order to set aside the disputed congresses of the APC held last year.

APC distances itself from court incident

Dr. Dennis Otiotio-Odoni, the chairman of APC in the state, distanced himself and members of APC from the fracas at the court and alleged that those involved were PDP supporters.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the Judiciary to adjudicate in matters concerning the party and urged the police to fish out those behind the court invasion.

He said,

“APC has nothing to do with the invasion of the Court. We are a law-abiding party and we have faith in the Judiciary over cases before it. We condemn the act in its entirety and call on the Police to fish out those behind it.”

Source: Legit.ng