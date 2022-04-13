John Yakubu Yusuf will serve the six years of imprisonment imposed on him by the Court of Appeal

The appellate court had in 2018 sent the former federal director of prisons to six years imprisonment

Yusuf's appeal to the Supreme Court did not yield any positive result for him as the apex court ordered that he serves the prison term

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court of Nigeria, on Wednesday, April 13, affirmed the six years of imprisonment imposed on a former federal director of pensions, Mr. John Yakubu Yusuf, and also ordered him to refund N22.9bn to the government's coffers.

The N22.9billion was part of the police pension fund Yusuf admitted before an FCT high court to have been misappropriated.

The Supreme Court aligned with the judgement of the Appeal Court in the case of Yusuf.

Source: UGC

Leadership newspaper reports that Justice Tijjani Abubakar in a judgment in an appeal filed by Yusuf upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal which in 2018 sent him to six years imprisonment, in addition to the refund of the huge sum.

The apex court held that Yusuf and others engaging in fraudulent practices must be told through court judgments that it was no longer business as usual and he was consequently handed two years imprisonment for each of the three-count charges.

Justice Abubakar said that the appeal of the former federal pension director seeking to set aside the six years of jail term against him by the appellate court was frivolous, vexatious, and devoid of merit.

He further held that victims of the convicted director deserved restitution which can only be achieved through justice.

Yusuf had dragged the Federal Government before the apex court seeking to overturn the six years of imprisonment slammed on him by the Court of Appeal.

The former pensions director, who is serving a six years jail term, at the Kuje Custodial Centre, had also asked the Supreme Court to set aside the whopping sum of N22.9 billion he was ordered to refund the government by the Court of Appeal in the 2018 verdict.

In his appeal lodged with the Supreme Court, he prayed the apex court to set aside his conviction and the order that he should refund N22.9 billion.

His main grouse was that the Court of Appeal miscarried justice in its judgment.

Source: Legit.ng