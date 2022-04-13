Global site navigation

Osinbajo’s office releases video of Muslim appointees amid religious accusation

by  Oluwatobi Bolashodun

The office of the Vice-President has released a video showing Muslim appointees working with him.

The video was released amid allegations that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is biased against Muslims.

On Monday, Osinbajo finally declared his presidential ambition after several weeks of speculations.

Shortly after the declaration, Farooq Kperogi, a professor of journalism in the US, had in an article accused the vice-president of religious bigotry.

In the video released on Wednesday, 16 Muslims — comprising five females and 11 males — spoke about their positions, their states of origin and how long they have been working in the vice-president’s office.

Below are the names of Muslim appointees listed in the video:

1. Abdulrahman Ipaye (Lagos) — Deputy chief of staff to the president, office of the vice-president.

2. Mariam Uwais (Kano) — Special adviser to the president on social investment, office of the vice-president.

3. Babafemi Ojudu (Ekiti) — Special adviser on political matters, office of the vice-president.

4. Balkisu Saidu (Sokoto) — senior special assistant on legal research and compliance matters, office of the vice-president

5. Abdullahi Gwari (Yobe) — Head of protocol and senior special assistant on foreign affairs

6. Olabisi Ogungbemi (Kwara) –Special assistant on political matters to the president, office of the vice-president.

7. Ahmad Zakari (Jigawa) — Special adviser to the president on infrastructure, office of the vice-president

8. Afeez Kau (Kano) — Personal assistant, office of the vice-president.

9. Abdulrahman Baffa-Yola — Special assistant to the president on political affairs, office of the vice-president

10. Muhammed Braima (Kwara) — Special assistant on internally displaced persons (2015 – 2019); he was later appointed as special assistant on job creation.

Yusuf Ali (Kwara) — special assistant to the president on power regulation, office of the vice-president

Gambo Manzo (Gombe) — Special adviser on political affairs

Mariam Masha (Lagos)– Senior special assistant in humanitarian interventionm

Muritala Aliyu (Kogi) — Special adviser on logistics.

Ibrahim Salama (Katsina) — Media assistant, office of the vice-president.

Lanre Sasere (Lagos) — Senior special assistant to the president on planning and coordination, office of the vice-president.

Source: Legit.ng

