Statistician-general of the Federation, Dr Simon Harry, is dead. His sudden demise happened in the early hours of Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Leadership reports that the spokesman of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Mr Joel Ichedi, confirmed the death of the Statistician-general.

Ichedi while confirming the sad development disclosed Dr. Harry died in the early hours of today after a brief illness.

The Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry, is dead. Photo credit: @SG_SBHarry

Source: Twitter

What happened

Ichedi said:

“It’s true. He died early this morning after a brief illness."

Harry was appointed the Statistician-General of the Federation about eight months ago, Daily Trust added.

Rumour of his death

His death is coming barely 48 hours after the agency debunked rumours of his demise.

The Punch also reported that he was said to have been indisposed on Saturday, April 9, and was immediately given medical attention.

Harry was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Statistician-General of the Federation in August 2021.

Source: Legit.ng